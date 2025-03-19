Report: Liverpool in the mix to sign ‘the next Erling Haaland’; he could cost just £25m

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Liverpool have had plenty of famed Scandinavians at Anfield over the years, such as Sami Hyypia, John Arne Riise, Daniel Agger and a few more, and the Reds now appear to have their eye on another highly coveted Nordic talent.

The Merseyside club are no strangers to snapping up teenage attacking prospects with a view to the long-term future, as illustrated by the captures of Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho, Ben Doak and Rio Ngumoha in recent years, and there could potentially be another name to add to that list in the coming months.

Football Insider recently reported that LFC have entered the race to sign Sindre Walle Egeli, an 18-year-old Norwegian winger who’s catching the eye with his performances for FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark.

Liverpool in the mix for Sindre Walle Egeli

The teenager is deemed to have ‘huge potential’, and there’s a ‘growing feeling’ that he may be prepared to take the next step in his career amid interest from several Premier League clubs, including Everton and Newcastle.

According to sources close to Empire of the Kop, the youngster has been dubbed ‘the new Erling Haaland’ by several English top-flight outfits, with Brighton and Brentford also understood to have an interest in him, and he’s valued at £25m by his current employers.

Despite Liverpool being in the running for Egeli, West Ham and Crystal Palace appear to be leading the chase as it stands, with the London duo having contacted his close circle to enquire about his transfer situation.

Would Egeli be ready for the step up to Liverpool?

The ‘next Haaland’ moniker seems to be borne out of not much more than a shared nationality, as Egeli is primarily a winger rather than a centre-forward and has a modest goal return thus far for Nordsjaelland’s first team (six goals in 28 games).

Perhaps a more apt comparison would be those which have been made with Arjen Robben, given the left-footed winger’s propensity to cut inside from the right flank before taking a shot.

The 18-year-old has yet to play at a level above the Danish Superliga and is still inexperienced in senior football, so making the step up to the Premier League would pose a significant challenge, although the widespead interest from the English top flight attests to how high his ceiling appears to be.

If Liverpool are to win the transfer race for Egeli, the likelihood is that he’d either be a squad player for starters or – similar to Doak and Carvalho – he could be loaned elsewhere in order to build up vital regular first-team exposure.

The Reds would definitely be paying for potential rather than a readymade option to either compete with Mo Salah or replace him, depending on the outcome of the Egyptian’s contract saga, but let’s see if there are further developments on the so-called ‘new Haaland’ in the coming weeks.