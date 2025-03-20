Liverpool ready to make their move for ‘exemplary’ £25m wonderkid who ‘plays with bravado’

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson may have been exagerrating when he said that Liverpool have ‘been linked with pretty much every left-back in the world’, but there’s definitely a few on Richard Hughes’ radar ahead of the summer transfer window.

James Pearce reported this week that strengthening in that position is ‘on the agenda’ at Anfield, with Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez a primary target, and there’s another youngster who’s of increasing interest to the Reds as a potential long-term successor to our current number 26.

Liverpool set to step up pursuit of Jorrel Hato

According to CaughtOffside, LFC – along with Arsenal, Chelsea and Real Madrid – have scouted Jorrel Hato in recent matches and are understood to be preparing a move for the Ajax defender.

Liverpool’s interest in the 19-year-old has reportedly stepped up as they seek to win the race for him ahead of the London duo and the reigning European champions, with the youngster seemingly having his pick of destinations if he were to depart the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Pearce namechecked him as a viable ‘option’ for the Reds in The Athletic in recent days, and the teenager was a notable spectator at Anfield when we beat Ipswich 4-1 in January.

Hato is reasonably priced and incredibly experienced for his age

Earlier this year, TEAMtalk reported that an offer of just £25m could prompt Ajax into considering a sale for Hato. Even though the Eredivisie giants are realistically likely to demand much more, Liverpool could still be getting a phenomenal young talent with virtually his whole career ahead of him.

John van ‘t Schip, who had a brief spell in charge of the Amsterdam club last season, hailed the left-back as an ‘exemplary professional’, while Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman said that the teenager ‘plays with bravado’ and has again included him in the Oranje squad this month (GOAL).

He only turned 19 a fortnight ago but has already surpassed a century of first-team appearances for the most successful club in Dutch football, while he’s shown his attacking threat from the flanks by scoring three goals and setting up another six so far this term.

Statistics from FBref which compare him to positional peers in Europe’s major leagues show that, while there are some aspects of his game where he drastically needs to improve (such as ball carrying), there are others in which he excels (top 10% for pass completion, top 15% for interceptions made and aerial duels won per game).

A potential move for Kerkez appears to be further along the tracks than Hato, with the Bournemouth defender set to meet with his agents this week to assess his options for the summer, but it’s certainly worth knocking on Ajax’s door about their prodigious left-back, particularly if the Cherries’ number 3 proves unattainable.