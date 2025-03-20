‘He was ready…’ – Fabrizio Romano says one Liverpool player was almost out the door in January

Image via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

According to Fabrizio Romano, one Liverpool player was ‘ready’ to leave the club in January before Anfield chiefs vetoed a prospective exit due to the inability to bring in a positional replacement of requisite quality.

Some of the more reliable reporters on all things LFC have indicated that Darwin Nunez is likely to depart during the summer transfer window and had even been keen on a possible move at the start of 2025 amid reported interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Atletico Madrid are also believed to be considering an offer for the Uruguayan, who’s netted just seven goals in 40 appearances so far this season and admitted that the international break gives him a chance to ‘forget’ about his fortunes at club level.

What has Romano said about Nunez?

Speaking on his eponymous YouTube channel on Wednesday, Romano doubled down on claims that Nunez had been nearing the Anfield exit door in January and could well be on his way during the summer.

The Italian transfer reporter stated: “We expect Darwin Nunez to be one of the names to watch in the summer, and there is movement. The movements have already started around Darwin Nunez, who is now in an important moment of the season with Liverpool.

“According to my information, Darwin was already very open to joining Al Nassr in January. He was ready to say yes to Saudi, ready to say yes to the project and then Liverpool decided to keep him in the current squad and not change anything.

“There was no player available in January in terms of their own transfer targets. They have a list for the summer but those players weren’t available, so Liverpool decided against investing money in a player they didn’t 100% trust in January and to wait for the summer.

“Now let’s see what happens with Darwin. European clubs, Saudi clubs and more [are interested]. There will be movement. My sources keep telling me that the expectation is for Darwin to leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window. There is already some movement now, with people close to the player exploring all the possibilities.

“Let me mention that Darwin is super serious and super professional, working hard to help Liverpool win the Premier League.”

Can Nunez go out on a high if he does leave Liverpool this year?

With a few reliable journalists indicating that Nunez had been ready to leave Liverpool in January, there seems a distinct possibility that he could do so in the summer, especially if the Reds go big in signing Alexander Isak.

Even with Diogo Jota also struggling with form and injury this season, the 25-year-old has only started eight Premier League matches under Arne Slot, and a run of one goal in his last 13 games will do little to convince the head coach that he can be trusted as our go-to centre-forward.

In The Athletic on Wednesday, James Pearce that ‘buying a new number 9 looks increasingly necessary’ and that ‘renewed interest from Saudi Arabia in Nunez could suit Liverpool’ as it’d provide a substantial influx of cash which could then be reinvested in someone like the aforementioned Newcastle striker.

Nunez’s recent comments also suggest that he isn’t exactly loving life on Merseyside right now, and he may have been scorned by his coach’s public criticism of his work rate in certain matches in February.

Hopefully the international break will offer the Uruguayan a welcome change of scenery before coming back to Anfield with a renewed determination to finish the season strongly and help his side to secure the Premier League table, which’d at least ensure that he goes out on a high if he is to leave the Reds in the summer.