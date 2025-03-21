Bundesliga expert names centre-back who’d be ‘perfect’ for Liverpool; it’s not Schlotterbeck

(Photos by Jess Hornby and Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

If Virgil van Dijk doesn’t agree a new contract in the next three months and leaves Liverpool as a free agent, it wouldn’t take the most advanced detective work to deduce that the Reds will be in the market for a centre-back or two during the summer transfer window.

Numerous names in that position have emerged as reported targets throughout the month, with Nico Schlotterbeck perhaps the standout option from those which have been mentioned thus far.

Bundesliga insider Christian Falk has outlined that while Borussia Dortmund are naturally eager to keep hold of the player – and are set to offer him the captaincy and a bumper new contract – their likely failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League could force them to sell the 25-year-old.

Falk names ‘perfect’ alternative to Schlotterbeck

In his latest Fact Files column for the Daily Briefing, the journalist named another centre-back from the Germany top flight who he thinks would be an ideal target for Liverpool – Jonathan Tah of Bayer Leverkusen.

Falk explained: “I’m always wondering why Liverpool don’t go for Tah, as he would be a perfect player; he’s a free agent in the summer and, still now, he hasn’t signed with Barcelona, so there’s still a little chance there. Perhaps Liverpool should be keeping an eye on him as well if they want to sign a new defender!”

Could Tah be a shrewd prospective free transfer for Liverpool?

The Reds were actually linked with Tah sporadically throughout 2024, and the Germany international has already confirmed that he won’t be renewing his contract with Xabi Alonso’s side, so he could indeed be up for grabs ahead of next season.

A highly experienced operator with almost 400 appearances for Leverkusen, the 29-year-old is highly astute at playing out from the back, as evidenced by figures from FBref.

In comparison to positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year, he ranks among the top 2% for pass completion (93.5%) and the top 10% for progressive passes per 90 minutes (4.54). He’s also in the 86th percentile for shots per game with 0.77, further highlighting his propensity to get forward.

Another significant positive about Tah is his injury record – in his last six seasons (including this one), he’s only been sidelined for five matches (Transfermarkt), a level of availability which could make him a tremendous addition to Liverpool’s squad.

Schlotterbeck is likely to remain the Reds’ primary object of desire in terms of centre-back recruitment, but if the Dortmund defender isn’t signed, LFC could do a lot worse than bringing in his Leverkusen counterpart on a free transfer.