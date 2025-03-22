‘Hey guys…’ – Alisson Becker takes to Instagram with injury update after leaving Brazil squad

(Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Alisson Becker has informed Liverpool fans of his condition after his enforced withdrawal from the Brazil squad on Friday.

The Reds goalkeeper was involved in a nasty collision with Davinson Sanchez during his country’s 2-1 win over Colombia on Thursday night (in which Luis Diaz scored a sublime goal) and had to be substituted with a suspected concussion (Liverpool Echo).

LFC’s official website confirmed yesterday that the 32-year-old has left the Selecao squad and is returning to Merseyside for further assessment from medical staff at Anfield.

Alisson provides injury update via Instagram

Late on Friday night, Alisson took to Instagram to reassure Liverpool supporters that all is well and he’s simply following the necessary concussion protocols.

The goalkeeper posted an image of himself smiling on his story on the social media platform, along with the caption: “Hey guys, just to let you know I’m fine! Just have to follow the protocols! Thanks for the messages”.

Relief for Liverpool fans after other injury scares

With Liverpool having already seen Ryan Gravenberch pull out of the Netherlands squad due to injury, and Didier Deschamps needing to dismiss suggestions that Ibrahima Konate’s half-time substitution for France on Thursday night was enforced, we’ve already had a few scares during this international break.

Anyone watching the Brazil-Colombia game will have been fearing the worst when seeing the collision between Alisson and Sanchez, but thankfully the Reds goalkeeper appears to be fine again, and hopefully the Galatasaray defender hasn’t had any lasting adverse effects from the clash either.

Now that he’s back on Merseyside, the 32-year-old will have plenty of recovery time ahead of the Merseyside derby on 2 April and has returned to the AXA Training Centre much earlier than most of his teammates who’ve been in national team action.

We’ll all be hoping that, throughout our nine remaining matches this season, Liverpool’s number 1 can perform to the world-class levels that he showed in the Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain, and that he’ll soon have a second Premier League winner’s medal to his name!