(Video) Peter Crouch’s face says it all as he soaks up the Kop’s acclaim after Legends match goal

Peter Crouch netted both goals for Liverpool Legends in their 2-0 victory over their Chelsea counterparts at Anfield this afternoon, and he revelled in his moment in front of the Kop.

The 44-year-old opened the scoring in style early in the second half as he got on the end of Florent Sinama-Pongolle’s cross with a towering header which looped over Rob Green and into the visitors’ net.

He doubled his tally and the Reds’ lead 10 minutes later with a brilliant dink over the Blues goalkeeper from an acute angle, having masterfully brought down the ball from a Mark Gonzalez delivery.

Crouch gleefully accepts the Kop’s acclaim

Immediately after the first of those goals, Crouch ran towards the corner flag in front of the Kop and held his arms aloft as he soaked up the acclaim from the Liverpool supporters whilst performing his trademark ‘robot’ celebration.

As he looked into perhaps the most famous stand in world football, the striker couldn’t hide his sheer delight, with a look of pure joy etched all over his face.

Crouch has lost none of his love for Liverpool

Crouch last scored at Anfield just over 13 years ago (it was actually against Liverpool in a 2-1 FA Cup defeat for Stoke), so for the 44-year-old to once again experience scoring in front of the Kop – this time for the home side – evidently meant a lot to him.

The exquisite manner in which he netted his brace this afternoon suggests that the striker – who hilariously bantered Steven Gerrard prior to kick-off – hasn’t lost any of the technique that he displayed in front of goal when he was in the prime of his playing career.

The Englishman’s double might’ve been eclipsed by Ryan Babel had an audacious 13th-minute effort from inside his own half landed in the Chelsea net rather than drifting wide, but in the end it was the man in the number 15 shirt who was the headline act from the action on the pitch.

Crouch might’ve left Liverpool all of 17 years ago, but his long-standing love for the club was evident in his facial expression as he once more celebrated in front of the Kop.

You can view Crouch’s goal celebration below, taken from LFCTV’s match coverage and shared via @drwnunez on X: