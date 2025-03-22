Peter Crouch takes light-hearted pop at Steven Gerrard in brilliant 8-word tweet

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Peter Crouch showed that his sense of humour is still as sharp as ever with a light-hearted dig at Steven Gerrard ahead of their involvement in the Liverpool Legends match this afternoon.

The duo played together for three years at Anfield between 2005 and 2008, and they made their return to the the home dressing room at the iconic venue today for the annual fundraising fixture for the LFC Foundation, with Chelsea providing the Merseysiders’ opposition this year.

Crouch banters Gerrard with hilarious tweet

Just over 90 minutes before kick-off, the TNT Sports pundit took to X to share a photo of the shirt that he’s wearing today, with his seat in the changing room adjacent to that of the former Reds captain.

Crouch displayed his wry humour with the accompanying caption: ‘Gonna have to carry him again, aren’t I’.

Gonna have to carry him again aren’t I pic.twitter.com/0NqY89gjjH — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) March 22, 2025

Crouch and Gerrard know each other very well

The former Liverpool striker is renowned for his quick wit and way with words, and that was evident once again with his friendly bantering of Gerrard.

The duo played together 114 times during the forward’s three years at Anfield, winning the FA Cup in 2006 and reaching the Champions League final against AC Milan the following year, while they were also teammates at two World Cups with England in their playing days.

While Crouch represented no fewer than nine clubs during a nomadic career, the Huyton legend spent almost the entirety of his playing days with the Reds, aside from an 18-month spell with LA Galaxy just before retiring in 2016.

Gerrard is frequently cited in conversations about Liverpool’s greatest ever players, having won worldwide respect despite featuring in some of the club’s more difficult years and not enjoying as trophy-laden a career as the icons of the 1970s and 80s, and Rafael Bentez hailed him as the best player he ever coached.

His status as a true LFC legend is beyond doubt, though, and good-natured social media banter aside, his former Reds and England teammate would acknowledge as much.