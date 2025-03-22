BBC journalist drops Ryan Gravenberch injury update after pulling out of Netherlands squad

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans were given a scare this week with the news that Ryan Gravenberch withdrew from the Netherlands squad due to injury.

The 22-year-old picked up a knock in last weekend’s Carabao Cup final defeat to Newcastle and had flown out for international duty, but he was on his way back to Merseyside just a couple of days later as he continued to feel the effects of the body blow he sustained at Wembley.

A further update has now come to light regarding the midfielder, and it’s one which’ll provide enormous relief for Reds supporters.

What’s the latest on Gravenberch’s injury?

BBC Sport journalist Nizaar Kinsella took to X to share the news that Gravenberch was simply playing it safe by pulling out of the Oranje squad and is likely to be available for the rest of the club season.

The reporter posted: “Told Ryan Gravenberch pulled out of the Netherlands squad for precautionary reasons. He should be ready for Liverpool’s important title run-in.”

🚨Told Ryan Gravenberch pulled out of the Netherlands squad for precautionary reasons. He should be ready for Liverpool's important title run in: https://t.co/aN7aoWKQax — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) March 21, 2025

Gravenberch has been a crucial figure for Liverpool this season

Arne Slot will no doubt be massively relieved that the 22-year-old doesn’t seem to have sustained a lengthy injury, with the midfielder being Liverpool’s third most-used player this season with 3,516 minutes of game-time across 41 appearances (Transfermarkt).

The former Bayern Munich man has been one of the Reds’ best players this term but has looked exhausted in recent games. He’s started each of our last nine matches and played for at least an hour every time, including all 120 minutes of the defeat to Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield (Transfermarkt).

Gravenberch isn’t the only LFC player to have shipped an injury scare on international duty – Alisson Becker has also returned to Merseyside after a suspected concussion in Brazil’s win over Colombia, but he’s since affirmed that he should be good to go for the derby against Everton on Wednesday week.

Thankfuly Liverpool’s number 38 opted for caution with the knock that he sustained at Wembley and has more than one eye on playing his part in hopefully getting his team across the line in the Premier League title race.

Having done so much to put the Reds in a position where they’re 12 points clear, it’d be an awful shame if he were to miss out on the period in which the glory could (all going well) be made mathematically official.