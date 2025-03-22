David Ornstein issues double Liverpool contract update which could fill Reds fans with optimism

Image via NBC Sports

An update from David Ornstein could give Liverpool fans renewed hope that Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk will remain at the club beyond the summer transfer window.

Along with Trent Alexander-Arnold, their contracts are just over three months away from expiry, and with no discernible sign of an imminent resolution, fears have been growing that each of them could walk away on free transfers at the end of this season.

However, one of the most reliable reporters in the business has indicated that – for the elder two players at least – there could yet be a happy ending for Reds supporters.

What has Ornstein said about Salah and Van Dijk contracts?

In a Q&A for The Athletic, Ornstein was asked about where things stand with Salah’s contract situation, detailing: “I just know Liverpool have been optimistic for some time that they will reach an agreement because, ultimately, they want Salah to stay and there is a belief that he is happy and would like the same.

“Now, of course, the numbers will need to be right (on what we think is a proposed two-year extension) and clearly that has not been easy… but there has so far been nothing to indicate talks have stopped or are not moving in a positive direction.

“Furthermore, when you make checks on rumours/reports/suggestions that Salah might be set for a move to the Saudi Pro League or Paris Saint-Germain, for example, you tend to receive pretty immediate and firm denials.

“I also don’t sense the Champions League and EFL Cup final defeats will have any bearing on the outcome or timings. The same, I suspect, with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.”

When another reader enquired about Van Dijk’s contract, Ornstein replied that ‘all parties’ involved are ‘playing down’ rumours linking him with Paris Saint-Germain, and Liverpool ‘remain confident’ that the club captain will agree a new deal.

Will Salah and Van Dijk sign new contracts at Liverpool?

Given how long the trio’s contract situations have rumbled on, any updates other than an official announcement may be treated with an element of caution from Reds fans, but Ornstein’s information on Salah and Van Dijk offers grounds for optimism.

With the duo being LFC’s two highest earners on a combined £570,000 per week (Capology) and turning 33 and 34 respectively in the summer, there have been a few suggestions that club chiefs may be reluctant to hand lucrative new deals to players approaching their mid-30s.

James Pearce has also pointed out that, if Liverpool were to extend the contracts of their top scorer and captain, it’d reduce the budget available for incoming transfers over the summer, another caveat which’ll likely play into FSG’s thinking.

However, it’s not just through blind loyalty that many Reds fans are desperate to see Salah and Van Dijk renewing their commitment to the club. The Dutchman has led by example with a series of commanding performances at the heart of defence, while the Egyptian has racked up an incredible tally of 32 goals and 22 assists so far this season.

The wait goes on, but at least this update from the ever-reliable Ornstein is one to provide LFC supporters with some welcome encouragement.