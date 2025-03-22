(Video) Jay Spearing’s competitive fire burns bright as he exchanges stern words with Chelsea duo

Image via Empire of the Kop

Whilst many of those featuring in the Legends match between Liverpool and Chelsea have hung up their boots, Jay Spearing continues to play competitively – and it showed during the first half at Anfield this afternoon!

The 36-year-old is an overage player with the Reds’ under-21 side, who he’s represented in a couple of Premier League 2 games this season, and the competitive fire still seems to be burning brightly in the midfielder.

Today’s match might be a charity fixture in aid of the LFC Foundation, but at times the Wallasley native wasn’t in the mood to treat it like a fundraising friendly.

Spearing exchanges words with Chelsea duo

In the first half at Anfield – which was illuminated by Ryan Babel trying to lob Carlo Cudicini from inside his own half – Spearing slightly mistimed a challenge on Dennis Wise, who took umbrage at the tackle, and the two players exchanged some stern words before tempers subsided.

As Claude Makelele got involved to have his say towards the Liverpool midfielder, the latter walked over to him as they briefly squared up to one another, with Dirk Kuyt doing his best to try and placate the Frenchman.

Spearing’s competitive fire still burns bright!

When you’ve been a professional footballer for as long as the 36-year-old, whose playing days haven’t finished just yet, that innate desire and will to win is bound to still take hold every time you step onto the pitch.

Wise wasn’t slow in snapping back at Spearing after the tackle was made, so there were quite a few players involved at Anfield who brought a competitive edge to proceedings.

The Liverpool midfielder was substituted at half-time as Sir Kenny Dalglish made wholesale changes at the interval, but he reappeared midway through the second half in place of Albert Riera.

As much as we all love to watch a game of football, though, today is ultimately about something much more important – the fantastic work of the LFC Foundation’s health programmes, which provide physical and mental wellbeing programmes for people of all ages.

Spearing, and every other person involved in this afternoon’s fixture, deserve great credit for giving up their time towards a most worthy cause.

