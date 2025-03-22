Exclusive: Ex-Liverpool defender offers advice to Caoimhin Kelleher amid potential Anfield exit

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

It’s not unthinkable that Caoimhin Kelleher may already have played his last game for Liverpool, with the goalkeeper poised to depart Anfield in the summer amid some reports that he might even push for an exit.

The 26-year-old has played second fiddle to Alisson Becker for several seasons, and having proven himself at Premier League and Champions League level when deputising for our number 1, it’s understandable that he’d now want to establish himself as a clear first-choice elsewhere.

The imminent arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili on Merseyside further increases the likelihood that the Republic of Ireland international will cut his long-standing ties with LFC, and reports suggest that he has no shortage of suitors.

Gregory Vignal’s transfer advice to Kelleher

Speaking exclusively to Empire of the Kop, former Liverpool defender Gregory Vignal has imparted some words of advice to Kelleher when it comes to deciding upon his next career move.

The 43-year-old said: “I think maybe try to stay in England. This is a difficult question, but if I am him, maybe I try to stay in England.”

When asked if there’s any particular club to which the Irishman could be well suited, Vignal replied: “I don’t know. Maybe a club like Tottenham; why not?”

Kelleher must choose his next club carefully

Kelleher has shown for Liverpool that he’s more than good enough to play regularly in the Premier League, so we agree with the former Reds defender’s advice about the 26-year-old remaining in England if he’s to leave Anfield.

Whether Spurs would be the right move is questionable, with the north London club reportedly set to give their backing to current goalkeeping options Guglielmo Vicario and Antonin Kinsky, the latter of whom was signed just two months ago.

Perhaps the Irishman could thrive at an upwardly mobile top-half team with genuine European aspirations where he’d get the game-time that he needs, such as Bournemouth, Brighton or Fulham.

Champions League-chasing Nottingham Forest had tried to sign Kelleher last summer, but they might’ve burned their bridges with the derisory offer they submitted, and the performances of Matz Sels this season could make him difficult to displace.

We’d hate to see a goalkeeper of the 26-year-old’s talents leaving Liverpool, but it’s impossible to begrudge him a move elsewhere at this stage of his career. What he and the Reds must ensure is that, whenever he does depart, it’s for a club where he’ll be an undisputed first choice, and for a fee which fairly reflects his ability.

Keep an eye out soon for an extended interview with Vignal (and check out plenty more great content) on The Football Historian Podcast!