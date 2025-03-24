Exclusive: Ex-Red pleads for ‘really good option for Liverpool’ to sign this summer

Picture via liverpoolfc.com

Liverpool are expected to have a busy summer of transfer activity and one former player has named an option he’d like to see the club sign.

Speaking exclusively to Empire of the Kop before Saturday’s legends game at Anfield, Gregory Vignal was asked for his thoughts on the potential signing of Alexander Isak.

The 43-year-old said: “I think he’s a good option. He knows the English football, he’s scored goals.

“I think he will be a really good option for Liverpool Football Club. So, why not?”

It’s certainly not the first time that we’ve been linked to the forward who is quickly becoming many supporters’ main transfer target.

Alexander Isak is top transfer priority for many Liverpool fans

With many suggesting that Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota could both depart at the end of the season, replacing them with the Swedish international would be an attractive proposition.

Stan Collymore has stated that swapping our No.9 for the Newcastle man would be a ‘massive upgrade’ and given his Premier League experience, it could be an instant success.

It’s reported we would have to spend over £75 million in order to secure the services of the 25-year-old, meaning some serious summer investment would be needed from our owners.

However, we all expect a fair few outgoings will recoup enough funds to provide Arne Slot with a new-look squad for next season.

It’s going to be a busy summer for Richard Hughes but first, just the small matter of trying to win the league title in the final weeks of the campaign.

