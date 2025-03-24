Exclusive: Ex-Red shares thoughts on Salah, VVD & Trent Liverpool contracts

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans won’t need reminding about the current contract situation of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, something one ex-Red shared their thoughts about.

Speaking exclusively to Empire of the Kop before Saturday’s legends game at Anfield, Gregory Vignal was asked for his thoughts on the fact the Reds have let the trio come this close to a contract close.

The 43-year-old said: “I think it’s not that dramatic because they won everything with these players and they have been playing for this football club now for a while.

“Liverpool is a strong club, they are capable to sign any players all around the world for any position.

“I think Mo Salah is getting to an age where maybe he can go and have a new adventure, a challenge.

“Trent Alexander-Arnold is pure Scouse. Would he like to go to Real Madrid, to see how it looks abroad – that’s the real question.

“Van Dijk is your captain, he’s done so well, won everything and could be a champion this year. I think it’s 50/50 for him.”

Nobody knows at this stage what will happen with all three men but we are hoping to see contracts signed for as many as possible, if not all of them.

Liverpool fans will want our best players to stay at Anfield next season

Many are looking towards Richard Hughes in the hope that he can have a big summer in terms of incoming signings, though the biggest job may be keeping hold of the players we already have.

The Frenchman speaking also shared his confidence in our sporting director in completing what would be a good window for the Reds.

Whilst the former Bournemouth man could be our secret weapon in completing deals for players like Milos Kerkez, how much of a rapport he could have built up with the current squad is unknown.

This is where we’ll need Arne Slot to be able to convince them too, that their future is best spent on Merseyside.

Keep an eye out soon for an extended interview with Vignal (and check out plenty more great content) on The Football Historian Podcast!

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile