Arda Guler snaps back at Dominik Szoboszlai with 13-word riposte as Instagram feud escalates

(Photo by David Balogh/Getty Images)

Arda Guler has escalated his social media feud with Dominik Szoboszlai by making a swift comeback to a taunt from the Liverpool midfielder.

The duo were in opposition to each other during the relegation/promotion play-offs in the UEFA Nations League, with Turkey emphatically beating Hungary 6-1 on aggregate (with LFC-linked Milos Kerkez featuring for the beaten side) to book a ticket in the top tier at the latter’s expense.

In response to an online post showing a photo of the Real Madrid youngster shushing the Reds’ number 8, the 24-year-old commented ‘1,088’ in a pointed dig over the number of minutes that the Turkish forward has played for his club this season.

Guler bites back at Szoboszlai on Instagram

Guler was in no mood to let Szoboszlai have the last word, with the 20-year-old taking to Instagram with an angry 13-word riposte.

He posted an image to his story on the social media platform with the aforementioned photo and the caption ‘This guy is a joke. Isn’t 6 goals enough to shut you up?’

His post also featured an amended scoreboard showing the final score from Turkey’s 3-0 win on Sunday, along with the victors’ goalscorers and, underneath Hungary’s name, ‘Szoboszlai, 1 Instagram comment’.

Szoboszlai has certainly triggered Guler!

Guler was quite clearly triggered by Szoboszlai’s pointed comment about his game-time at Real Madrid if he felt a compulsion to bite back in such an aggressive manner in full view of the public.

It’s unclear what prompted the initial disagreement between the duo on the pitch, but if they are to find themselves in direct opposition to one another again, we suspect there might be a bit of added spice to proceedings!

We imagine that Liverpool’s number 8 will swiftly put the social media tit-for-tat behind him and refocus on helping his team across the line in the Premier League title race, with that competition being the only item on his agenda for either club or country between now and the end of May.

As for Guler, he has quite a lot of catching up to do if he’s to even come close to Szoboszlai’s current tally of 2,887 minutes on the pitch for his club this season!