What Kerkez has reportedly told friends about joining Liverpool has totally changed in 2 months

(Photos by Jess Hornby and Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Milos Kerkez continues to be strongly linked with a potential move to Liverpool in the summer, and the Bournemouth defender is understood to have spoken with close friends as to how he feels about relocating to Merseyside.

The 21-year-old is believed to have met with his agents in recent days, amid claims from Fabrizio Romano that the Anfield hierarchy ‘love’ him and have him on their shortlist of prospective recruits ahead of next season.

How does the Hungary international feel about all this speculation? He’s seemingly made that clear to those in his close circle.

Kerkez now wants a move to Liverpool

According to Football Insider, Kerkez has told friends that he wants to leave Bournemouth for Liverpool this summer, and it’s ‘100% in his mind’ that he craves a move to Anfield.

The report claims that the Reds have been in contact with the left-back’s representatives over the past few weeks as they try to get the wheels moving on a potential transfer, and the 21-year-old is believed to have been ‘blown away’ by the interest from the Premier League leaders.

He has a strong off-field relationship with international teammate Dominik Szoboszlai and has been pinpointed by Arne Slot as the Dutchman’s primary target for the left-hand side of defence.

Kerkez seems to have had quite the change of heart since January

It was only two months ago that Kerkez insisted on a YouTube livestream that he would ‘not go to Liverpool’, so this latest report hints at quite the volte-face from the Hungarian.

Given such a sharp contrast in his apparent stance in a relatively short timespan, and the sheer volume of reporting about the Bournemouth defender’s future, we’d be inclined to take this update with a pinch of salt for now.

Although Hungary were relegated in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday after a 6-1 aggregate defeat to Turkey (losing 3-0 at home in the second leg), the 21-year-old’s performance in Budapest was perhaps the one positive for his country.

As per Sofascore, Kerkez won seven of his nine duels and completed 89% of his passes and 100% of his dribbles, along with making four tackles and two interceptions.

If these latest reports are indeed accurate and the Bournemouth left-back is adamant that he wants to join Liverpool, then Richard Hughes has no excuse for not pushing hard to try and execute a deal, especially given our sporting director’s strong ties with the south coast club.