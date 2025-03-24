‘Well advanced’: Journo confirms deal almost done for £50.1m Liverpool transfer target

(Photos by Denis Doyle & Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal are understood to be closing in on sealing a permanent move for Martin Zubimendi ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are, according to Marco Ruiz, ‘well advanced in the deal’ and willing to meet the midfielder’s buyout clause.

Liverpool were, likewise, understood to have been very keen on landing the Spain international in the 2024 summer window.

Whilst the player seemed initially open to the idea of switching San Sebastian for life in Merseyside under Arne Slot, a change of heart ensured he’d remain for another season with Real Sociedad.

Martin Zubimendi looks destined for Arsenal transfer

Zubimendi is liked by Real Madrid but there is a growing acceptance that Arsenal are leading the pack for his signature.

It would seem, then, that La Real’s resistance to the deal last year – not to mention, the 26-year-old’s change of mind – has proven devastating for our hopes of completing a deal here.

“On the other hand, there’s Zubimendi. He’s one of the names Real Madrid is considering for their midfield, which has emerged as the most obvious line in need of reinforcement,” Ruiz reported for the reputable Spanish outlet AS.

“Vitinha is also liked, but it’s almost impossible to get him out of PSG. As for Zubimendi, the biggest difficulty for Madrid is that Arsenal is well advanced in the deal and is willing to pay the 60 million euro [£50.1m] buyout clause. He is expected to meet with Mikel Merino there.

“Zubimendi was very close to being sold to Liverpool last summer, but Real Sociedad ultimately halted the deal due to the departures of Mikel Merino and Le Normand. The San Sebastian club didn’t want to lose another key player and renewed his contract, but kept a 60 million release clause, which is affordable for a player like him.”

Liverpool are a hard sell for a defensive midfielder

It may seem a little foolish on Martin Zubimendi’s part to have potentially turned down a move to the likely Premier League champions of 2024/25.

However, if we’re being totally objective about the situation, we have to have some sympathy for his likely thought process.

The emergence of Ryan Gravenberch this term, with the Dutchman afforded the wealth of minutes in order to thrive, has thrown a rather sizeable spanner in the works.

It’s a welcome problem, of course, but you could forgive any potential defensive midfield signing for feeling a little concerned that minutes might be hard to come by while competing with our 22-year-old sensation.

That’s not to suggest it’s impossible for Liverpool to secure some real quality in the position. However, it’s looking likelier that we’ll sign a footballer younger than Zubimendi who would be better prepared to pick up a reduced batch of minutes.

Alternatively, there’s always the option of throwing our lot in with an up-and-coming star on the books like Stefan Bajcetic.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile