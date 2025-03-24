Report: Liverpool have been offered surprising chance to sign striker who’s ‘hit like a bomb’

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly been offered the chance to sign a striker from a well-known European club who’ve fallen on hard times in recent years.

With doubts persisting over Mo Salah’s contract situation and some of the Reds’ other attackers also linked with moves elsewhere, Arne Slot’s forward line could be in for quite a shake-up in the summer transer window.

The Premier League leaders have duly been linked with some of the hottest centre-forward properties in the world such as Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres, and an opportunity to snap up a rather more obscure name has now come along.

Liverpool offered chance to sign Moussa Sylla

According to Steve Kay for Football Transfers, Liverpool are among the clubs to have been approached by superagent Rafaela Pimenta to gauge their interest in signing her client Moussa Sylla, who’s enjoying a fine season with Schalke 04.

Since joining the Gelsenkirchen outfit – one-time Champions League semi-finalists who are now 11th in the German second tier – the 25-year-old has, in the journalist’s words on X, ‘hit like a bomb’ with a tally of 13 goals in 19 games in 2. Bundesliga.

The striker is believed to be ‘gunning for’ a summer transfer, and his agent is expected to approach a few more Premier League sides, who’ll be informed of Schalke’s need to raise funds and the resulting likelihood that they’d be prepared to sell the Mali international.

Liverpool move for Sylla seems rather improbable

Formerly of AS Monaco, Sylla has indeed been prolific for Die Königsblauen this season, but it doesn’t seem overly likely that Liverpool would take a punt on a player whose club are currently languishing in mid-table in the German second tier.

The Malian has played top-flight football in Netherlands and France but failed to set the world alight in either division, with a mere nine goals across 80 appearances in those respective leagues (Transfermarkt).

Pimenta represents some high-profile names in the Premier League, most notably Erling Haaland and Matthijs de Ligt – but there are no current Reds players on her books (Transfermarkt).

Sylla may well get his desired move to England in the summer, but we’d be very surprised if Liverpool were the club to sign him, with the Reds likelier to pursue a proven top-flight operator such as Isak if they’re to bolster their forward line.