Liverpool fans will love Crouch’s three-word answer to Merseyside derby question

Peter Crouch rolled back the years as he scored two brilliant goals for a Liverpool Legends team this weekend and was the toast of the red side of the city once again.

After the game, the 44-year-old spoke with the media in the post-match press conference and was asked by Empire of the Kop whether he’d like to play in our next game – the Merseyside derby against Everton.

With a tongue-in-cheek response, the forward said: “Yeah, mate – sign me up!”

Before calming down and stating: “You don’t need me, I know that.”

It was a typical response from the former England international who lit up Anfield once again with his footballing talents, then the press conference with his personality – something which was on show even before kick off.

Peter Crouch was jokingly eyeing up a Liverpool return

You could see how much our former No.15 loved scoring in front of our fans once again and he clearly has the bug for putting the ball in the back of the once more.

Both his goals felt like classic Crouchy finishes and given his height and physique, it feels like most defences wouldn’t have been able to cope with his first finish in particular.

Time waits for nobody though and the quick return to a serious answer shows how the striker knew that his prime is certainly far behind him.

Let’s hope that Arne Slot won’t be in need of any late goal scoring heroics when the Reds finally return to action on the 2nd of April.

You can view Crouch’s comments via @empireofthekop & @TheFHPod on X (courtesy of Hayters TV):

Fancy the Merseyside derby a week on Wednesday, @petercrouch? "Sign me up!" 😂 pic.twitter.com/KBJJmpCZWN — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 24, 2025

Peter Crouch: "Sign me up!" 😂 pic.twitter.com/TMDzlGUocE — The Football Historian Podcast (@TheFHPod) March 24, 2025

