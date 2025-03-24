Crouch: Liverpool legend ‘hopefully will continue’ to stay at the club after heroics

Picture via liverpoolfc.com

Peter Crouch took the turn of being the Liverpool hero this weekend but spoke after the game about the man who has been more used to filling this role of late.

Speaking with the press after scoring twice against Chelsea, the 44-year-old was asked about the form of Mo Salah and stated:

“Oh my God, you know, he’s a Premier League legend. He’s a Liverpool legend. He’s up there with the greats at Liverpool.

“This season, the numbers are going to be the best ever, so I mean you can’t underestimate what a player he’s been and hopefully will continue to be for Liverpool.”

It’s hard to disagree with this sentiment and we all hope that our Egyptian King can continue to be an amazing player for the Reds, past the end of this season.

Peter Crouch can’t help but admire Mo Salah’s work at Liverpool

The former England international’s teammate for the day, Gregory Vignal, said that he could understand if our No.11 was ready for a new challenge at the end of this campaign.

However, we are all hoping that this doesn’t prove to be the case for the 32-year-old who has been instrumental for our success so far this season.

As our former No.15 was the two-goal hero against Chelsea, he was jokingly eyeing up a return under Arne Slot though he will realise that what our top scorer this season is doing at the moment – is seriously impressive.

Let’s just hope that we don’t have to watch our magician producing his tricks elsewhere next season.

You can watch Crouch’s comments on Salah via @empireofthekop (courtesy of Hayters TV):

Peter Crouch with some big praise for Mo Salah 🇪🇬👑 pic.twitter.com/1FDiGUIFt8 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 24, 2025

