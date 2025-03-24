Exclusive: Ex-Red makes Richard Hughes prediction and pinpoints what Liverpool need this summer

After a tough week of football, it’s almost been nice to have an international break to reset and one former Liverpool player has already been looking ahead to the summer.

Speaking exclusively to Empire of the Kop before Saturday’s legends game at Anfield, Gregory Vignal was asked what the club need most in the next transfer window.

The 43-year-old said: “Of course, new players just to refresh, to bring fresh blood.

“That’s so important, so vital. That’s part of the football club also and that’s why Richard [Hughes] I think will be really busy during the transfer window.”

We all expect that there will be plenty of action in the summer, in terms of incoming and outgoing deals but it’s perhaps the new faces that many are most excited about.

Richard Hughes is set for a busy summer with Liverpool

There are many areas in which we may see new faces added, with the Frenchman also offering his opinion of the future of Conor Bradley – should Trent Alexander-Arnold depart.

With this prediction of a hectic schedule for Richard Hughes, all eyes will be on the former Bournemouth man to see whether he can produce a Michael Edwards-esque masterclass.

Michael Brown shared his faith in our sporting director and many will be sharing their opinion on whether they think the new man is doing a good job, or not.

The contract future of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and our Scouse right back will dictate much of the early window talk and then we will see whether people are happy come the end of August.

Keep an eye out soon for an extended interview with Vignal (and check out plenty more great content) on The Football Historian Podcast!

