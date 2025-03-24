Goal a game striker Liverpool like has ‘verbal agreement’ for £58.5m transfer

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Viktor Gyokeres has been given the all-clear to take advantage of reported interest from clubs like Liverpool this summer.

The Sweden international is one of several intriguing striking options to have caught the eye of some Europe’s biggest sides amid what has been another stellar campaign with Sporting.

The 26-year-old has plundered a whopping 40 goals (six of these coming in the Champions League) and 10 assists in 41 appearances (across all competitions).

From 3,250 minutes picked up in 2024/25, the footballer is currently registering a goal every 81.25 minutes.

Viktor Gyokeres could sign for Liverpool

In news that will hardly delight Nuno Espirito Santo, Nottingham Forest have been ruled out early on in the chase for Gyokeres’ signature.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg jumped on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday afternoon to confirm that a ‘verbal agreement’ remains in place allowing the former Brighton man to leave for £50.1m-58.5m.

⤵️✔️ As exclusively revealed in October, Viktor #Gyökeres can leave Sporting for €60-70m in summer. As there’s a verbal agreement between Gyökeres and the club. The current and clear trend: Gyökeres will not join Forest. 🇸🇪 https://t.co/AQghyu03Dj — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 24, 2025

The very same reporter, intriguingly, previously claimed that Liverpool were among several Premier League outfits to be ‘specifically interested’ in the Sporting CP forward.

It would seem that the door remains open for us to take advantage of the services of one of Europe’s most lethal hitmen.

More affordable than Alexander Isak

We can, quite probably, confidently speak for most in positioning Newcastle’s Alexander Isak ahead of Viktor Gyokeres in the hierarchy of potential summer signings.

The Stockholm-born striker’s numbers are absolutely ridiculous, but it’s unclear whether he’d be able to keep up such figures after making the leap to Premier League football.

A bid in excess of £50m, then, is still probably quite an expensive gamble to make – particularly, from a Liverpool perspective, in light of the fact our £64m gamble on Darwin Nunez hasn’t paid off.

Richard Hughes and Co. could most certainly be swayed, of course, if the data suggests otherwise given that a comparative move for Alexander Isak would see us shell out well in excess of £75.7m.

Gyokeres’ compatriot, however, represents a considerably safer bet for the time being.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile