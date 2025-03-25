Trent Alexander-Arnold anger with Arne Slot & ambitions clear ahead of Liverpool exit

(Photos by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s love affair with Liverpool Football Club would appear to be reaching its conclusion.

The fullback is no closer to signing a new contract with the Anfield-based giants and Real Madrid are reportedly close to sealing a deal ahead of the summer window.

The England international is understood to have already agreed on the principles of a potential deal, with the footballer set to earn in excess of £200k-a-week with Los Blancos.

This will, of course, be further bolstered by a significant signing-on fee should he complete a switch to La Liga ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Why is Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving Liverpool?

Is it down money? Ambition? The departure of Jurgen Klopp last summer? All of the above?

Alexander-Arnold has, admittedly, been pretty clear about his hopes of protecting his legacy by becoming the first fullback to win the Ballon d’Or.

That’s no doubt a serious driving factor behind his desire to seemingly push for a switch to Real Madrid – a club that is synonymous with Ballon d’Or winners.

Liverpool, in stark comparison to the Spanish giants’ eight separate winners of the individual award, have only secured one sole win in the form of Michael Owen (2001).

We’ve no doubt the mental maths has long since been completed in Trent’s head.

Difficulties with Arne Slot?

Much was made of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s heated exchange with Arne Slot early on in the campaign.

Our fullback was far from pleased with the Liverpool head coach’s decision to substitute him in the second half of our Premier League tie with Brentford.

Cameras caught our No.66 ‘with his arms folded and rolling his eyes’ at the call.

Since that point, however, there’s been little evidence of any long-term fractures having formed between himself and Slot.

If anything, Alexander-Arnold’s on record as having been ‘blown away’ by his new boss’ coaching methods.

In our view, it’s one potential explanation we can quite safely rule out.

