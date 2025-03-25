Fabrizio Romano confirms afternoon contract news that catches Liverpool in its radius

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s potential contract with Real Madrid will not be a ‘superstar salary’, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

The Liverpool fullback’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2025, and it seems that the Spanish giants have capitalised on this opportunity.

A deal is said to be close, with the La Liga outfit having monitored the 26-year-old’s expiring contract closely for the better part of a year.

Fabrizio Romano: Trent Alexander-Arnold won’t be given a game-changing salary

Fabrizio Romano reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the terms having been offered to Alexander-Arnold will fall ‘within the club’s policy’.

Indeed, reports on the matter have suggested this will be a figure in excess of £200k-a-week – though, this will be supplemented by a considerable signing-on fee (as of yet unspecified).

🚨⚪️ Real Madrid’s salary proposal to Trent Alexander Arnold is understood to be within the club’s policy. It won’t be kind of superstar salary, as clear part of Real Madrid’s strategy. pic.twitter.com/Se27ZWyya1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 25, 2025

Regardless, it’s still a respectable increase on his base salary with Liverpool, which is understood to number at £180k-a-week, according to Capology.

Liverpool can’t compete with personal ambition

Let’s not be naive about the financials of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s likely move to Real Madrid this summer.

The base salary may seem relatively pitiful compared to some of the top earners across the globe, but we can safely assume that his signing-on bonus will be more than satisfactory.

Liverpool, for our part, have, if the reports are to be believed, shown their ambition with an offer to make our vice-captain the highest-paid English player in the Premier League.

To put that into perspective – it’s an offer that would have seen Trent earn over £300k-a-week to stay on the red half of Merseyside.

Instead, it would seem that our right-back’s ambition of leaving behind a lasting legacy in the game has motivated his decision-making here.

We hope the potential Ballon d’Or win with Real Madrid – if Alexander-Arnold indeed manages to achieve the feat – is worth the damage he’ll inflict upon his Liverpool legacy.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile