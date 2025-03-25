‘Deal on’: Fabrizio Romano drops game changing Trent Alexander-Arnold news in morning gut punch

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s potential move to Real Madrid this summer appears to have increased in likelihood.

Fabrizio Romano shared a telling update on the Liverpool fullback’s future, jumping on to X (formerly Twitter) to claim that a deal is ‘on’ between the player and club.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid, story revealed one year ago. Deal on. ⤵️👀 https://t.co/Lqy274OnRk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 25, 2025

An update from talkSPORT’s Alex Crook has likewise corroborated this claim with the England international having allegedly made a final decision on the matter.

Over at The Athletic, David Ornstein has reported that Madrid are ‘working to close deal’ to land the right-back as a potential free agent this summer.

🚨 Real Madrid working to close deal to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold on free. #RMFC must inform #LFC if/when done – not happened yet. Spaniards monitoring 26yo right-back for 2yrs + doing everything in power since Jan to convince him to join @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/zoITkN2OtC — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) March 25, 2025

The Academy graduate’s current terms remain set to expire this coming summer – along with those of Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk’s – with a compromise yet to be reached.

Los Blancos have been gunning for the No.66 for some time, understandably so given their own struggles at right-back between ageing options in Lucas Vazquez and Dani Carvajal (both 33).

Expected but no less disappointed

If we’re all honest with ourselves, this transfer has been coming.

Most, if not all, pundits and commentators have predicted the 26-year-old would be the most likely of the three “contract rebels” to seek out pastures new ahead of signing a new contract on Merseyside.

Still, one can’t help but feel a little aggrieved – even if Liverpool potentially have failed to supply an offer Alexander-Arnold and his entourage feel is worthy of his talents – at the nature of the exit.

Our first-choice right-back is entirely entitled to decide where to spend the rest of his playing career. However, there’s something quite disappointing about the fact our vice-captain is going to leave his childhood club empty-handed this summer when his contract expires.

He may reasonably feel he doesn’t owe Liverpool anything having helped us lift every piece of major silverware on offer under Jurgen Klopp. Not to mention, there’ll likely be another Premier League title to celebrate at the end of 2024/25.

Liverpool must replace Trent Alexander-Arnold’s creativity

Boy, oh boy, is Richard Hughes and his recruitment team going to have a hell of a time trying to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer.

Well, the far more likely outcome is that our sporting director looks to replace the defender in the aggregate given his distinct uniqueness.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the highest rated full-back in the Premier League this season (7.15) The Liverpool star has reportedly agreed terms ahead of a free transfer to Real Madrid this summer. 🗞️ pic.twitter.com/uPnCPFU9hq — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 25, 2025

To put it bluntly – there simply isn’t another fullback on the planet capable of reaching the dizzying heights of the Scouser’s creative brilliance.

FBref place Alexander-Arnold in the highest echelons of influential fullbacks, with the footballer ranking in the 97th percentile for shot-creating actions (3.71 per 90) and the 96th percentile for xAG (0.24 per 90).

Player (Premier League) Big chances created Mo Salah 21 Cole Palmer 19 Bukayo Saka 19 Son Heung-min 16 Declan Rice 15 Trent Alexander-Arnold 14 Lucas Digne 13

* Stats courtesy of Premier League (correct as of 25/03/25)

There are factors beyond this that are a little more difficult to quantify, including Trent’s ability to drift into central spaces and make Liverpool unpredictable with his world-class passing range and ability.

All of which we’re simply not going to be able to replace in the short-term with another right-back signing.

