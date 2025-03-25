‘Life will go on’ – Henry Winter summarises Trent Alexander-Arnold situation in detailed tweet

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 08: Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield on March 08, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Popular journalist Henry Winter has detailed Liverpool’s current situation regarding Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Numerous outlets, including transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, reported earlier today that the Scouser has agreed to join Real Madrid in the summer when his Liverpool deal expires.

There have been rumours linking the England international with the La Liga giants for quite some time, and the Reds even knocked back an approach for the full-back from Carlo Ancelotti’s side in January.

In the detailed tweet Winter mentioned the ‘lure’ of Los Blancos as well as touching on Conor Bradley – the man who’s expected to succeed Alexander-Arnold in Arne Slot’s staring XI next season.

Liverpool supporters know what they’ll get from Bradley. The Northern Ireland international is not afraid of a tackle and has deputised superbly for the Real Madrid-bound talent on plenty of occasions in recent years.

Our No.66 may have won every major trophy possible during his time on Merseyside, but it’s bemusing for many Kopites as to why a boyhood Liverpool supporter has let his contract run down and is willing to move away from the club.

FSG aren’t completely innocent in all of this, as the situation should never have progressed this far, and it now remains to be seen what will happen with Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah who are also just a few months away from becoming free agents.

You can read Winter’s tweet below via his official account on X: