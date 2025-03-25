How many fans do Liverpool have worldwide?

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

There’s no denying that Liverpool FC is among the most popular football clubs not just in the UK, but in the whole world. However, what does that mean exactly, and how can we measure it?

We’ve collaborated with DashTickets author Edward Howarth to find out just how popular LFC really are, from the number of Reds fans to annual earnings and match attendance.

Liverpool FC’s popularity in numbers

As of 2025, Liverpool FC have more than 51 million subscribers on Facebook and 46.6 million on Instagram. According to the club’s own data, LFC is the most engaged club in the Premier League with more than 1.5 billion fan engagements during the 2023/24 season. Furthermore, the Reds’ social media have accumulated in excess of 11.9 billion views during that campaign.

According to Nielsen, one of the most respected media measurement agencies in the world, Liverpool isn’t just the most-engaged club when it comes to social media, but also the most-watched European football club. Last season the team racked up a cumulative global TV audience of 415 million, while LFC is the most-watched club for home fixtures only.

Last season was incredibly successful for Liverpool when it comes to the commercial aspect of football. They achieved a 39% increase in engagements compared to the previous campaign and earned around €715m, the eighth-most worldwide in terms of global revenue. It’s also worth noting that the trend is looking quite favorable for the team – Edward Howarth reminds us that, 10 years ago, the Reds earned a comparatively meagre €306m.

When it comes to other fan-related accomplishments, it’s worth noting that Liverpool ranks fifth in terms of match attendance in the Premier League after Manchester United, West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. The Reds attract an average of 55,572 people to Anfield for some fixtures, and that number should soon rise with the stadium’s capacity now expanded to 61,000 – for comparison, Chelsea and Everton only get around 39,000.

According to Statista, Liverpool is also the second most popular club in the UK, with 27% of respondents following the Reds. The only team with a higher share is Manchester United with 29%, according to JetXGame, which is quite a small gap between the northwestern rivals. Interestingly, when it comes to the USA, the situation is different, with LFC the most popular Premier League club Stateside.

Conclusion

With huge engagement numbers to boast, as well as solid figures in terms of overall earnings and match attendance, Liverpool is definitely among the highest-rated and most popular clubs in the world.

While it might not reach number one in every category, the club is soaring in global popularity. If this upward trend continues with successful seasons to back it up, LFC’s true potential seems limitless.