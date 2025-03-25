Liverpool may have to pay even more for Alexander Isak after what he’s just done tonight

Liverpool are likely to be in the market for a new striker in the summer.

Darwin Nunez has been linked with a move away after failing to live up to his hefty price tag since joining from Benfica in 2022, Diogo Jota has been way off the pace for quite some time and the future of both Mo Salah and Luis Diaz is far from certain.

Finding a striker who can handle the pressure of being at a club like Liverpool won’t be easy, but Alexander Isak is one of the main names being linked with a move to Anfield after a terrific campaign for Newcastle.

The 25-year-old has netted 23 goals for Newcastle this season (across all competitions), including a strike against Liverpool in the Premier League in December and more recently a great finish during the League Cup final at Wembley.

The former Real Sociedad man would not come cheap if he was to swap St. James’ Park for Anfield in the summer, reports suggest any potential fee could start at the £75m mark, but his value may have just increased even further after a stunning display for his national side against Northern Ireland tonight.

The Newcastle No. 14 set up Sweden’s first and then scored their fourth as they thrashed Michael O’Neill’s side 5-1 in Stockholm.

His assist was simply stunning as he ran in behind superbly, cut back, beat two men and play an exquisite pass to Emil Holm.

His goal was equally good as he picked up the ball deep in the opposition half before driving towards goal and firing a ferocious effort past the ‘keeper who had no chance.

It would be great to see him in a Liverpool shirt next season – but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens!

Check his goal and assist below via @browltopers and @adamnufc_ on X: