Deal done: Liverpool confirm significant contract news in official club announcement

On the day that it looks as though the exit of one full-back from Liverpool now seems inevitable, another has now committed his future to the club.

A number of reliable sources have now indicated that Trent Alexander-Arnold is closing on striking an agreement to sign for Real Madrid, with months of speculation to that effect seemingly about to come to a head.

While the LFC academy graduate now appears to be hurtling towards the end of his Reds career, the journey could just be beginning for another full-back at Anfield.

Clae Ewing signs first professional contract at Liverpool

On Tuesday lunchtime, Liverpool FC announced on their official website that Clae Ewing has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The 18-year-old joined the Reds from Bury as an under-12 player and has made a few appearances at left-back for our under-18 side this season.

He also featured in the UEFA Youth League against Stuttgart and made his debut for the under-21s in their Premier League 2 victory against Stoke last month.

Liverpool put their faith in Ewing with milestone contract

For any aspiring footballer to sign their first professional contract is a significant career milestone, and Liverpool have clearly put their faith in Ewing to make a valuable contribution to the club over the next few years.

Primarily a left-back but also capable of lining out in midfield, the teenager has contributed a goal and three assists across a dozen appearances at various youth levels this season (Transfermarkt).

The next big step for him will be to establish himself as a starter with the under-21 side and potentially travel with the first team in pre-season either this summer or next. Should that happen and he makes an impression on Arne Slot, he might then be considered for inclusion in the early rounds of the domestic cups.

Ewing can take plenty of encouragement from seeing numerous academy players getting their chance at senior level for Liverpool over the past couple of years, with Trey Nyoni, Jarell Quansah and Ben Doak chief among those to have been handed that opportunity.

Congratulations to the 18-year-old on signing his first professional contract, and hopefully he can go on to make a lasting impression with the Reds during his career!