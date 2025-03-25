Football finance expert cites added problem Liverpool could face in trying to replace Trent

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been warned that they could be left somewhat vulnerable in any attempts to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold.

After months of speculation linking him with a potential move to Real Madrid, a number of reliable sources have communicated since Tuesday morning that an agreement has now been reached which’ll see him swap Anfield for the Bernabeu.

Not even the Reds reportedly offering to make him the highest-paid English player in the Premier League seems to have been enough to convince him to remain with his boyhood club, and Richard Hughes’ attention must now turn towards a succession plan for the 26-year-old.

Liverpool risk being charged through the nose for Trent replacement

Dave Powell, business of football writer with Reach PLC, has highlighted an added complication that LFC could now face in trying to replace Trent during the summer transfer window.

The football finance expert told the Liverpool Echo: “Liverpool have the financial flexibility to manoeuvre in the summer, and they will have already made headway on this being a potential outcome for the club.

“Replacing Alexander-Arnold won’t be cheap, though, and clubs know that Liverpool have a real requirement for this summer and they will feel the need to act. That means the price point might be higher given that clubs know they have pressure, necessity and the money to get a deal done.”

Might Liverpool need to pay over the odds to replace Trent?

As the Reds now prepare to go about the process of replacing Trent, it won’t be lost on other clubs that Arne Slot’s side could be desperate to bring in a new right-back of sufficient quality to compensate for the 26-year-old’s departure.

As Powell has warned, they could duly charge a premium for any such player that Liverpool target, recognising the Merseysiders’ need to recruit in that position and living by the principle that the price of something is whatever the buyer is willing to pay for it.

The evidence of recent years suggests that LFC aren’t a club who’ll pay what they perceive to be over the odds for a prospective new signing, as seen by refusing to meet Southampton’s valuation for Romeo Lavia in 2023 despite making multiple offers.

However, such is the void that Trent will leave in the team that the Reds might need to break with tradition and push the boat out a little if they’re to secure a replacement for the England international.

While Conor Bradley is an excellent deputy and hasn’t looked out of place when starting for Liverpool, going into next season with only one natural senior right-back would be incredibly risky, especially when the 21-year-old has had a few injury problems already.

It look as though LFC might’ve left themselves vulnerable in the market, and all eyes will be on Hughes to see how he proceeds in the search for a new option in that part of the squad.