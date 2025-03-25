Exclusive: Liverpool set to meet with agents of 15 G/A speedster; Slot has already been in touch

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

A new right-back could be high on the agenda for the Liverpool hierarchy in the summer transfer window, with Trent Alexander-Arnold looking increasingly likely to depart Anfield.

With the Reds’ vice-captain having just three months remaining on his current contract and Real Madrid having had a long-standing interest in the 26-year-old, perhaps the clearest indication of a prospective exit came on Tuesday morning.

Speculation over the England international’s future have been non-stop, but with the reliable Fabrizio Romano tweeting that a move to the Bernabeu is now ‘on’, the prospect of the LFC academy graduate leaving for Spain now seems more real than ever before.

Liverpool to meet with Frimpong’s agents

Trent’s departure would leave Conor Bradley as Liverpool’s only natural senior right-back, and in possible preparation for the vice-captain’s exit, Anfield chiefs are set to take affirmative action.

According to sources close to Empire of the Kop, the LFC hierarchy are due to meet with the agents of Jeremie Frimpong in the near future and will be informed about the situation of the Bayer Leverkusen right-back.

That follows on from the recent information of Bundesliga insider Christian Falk, who revealed that Arne Slot has frequently been on the phone to the 24-year-old and had wanted to sign him last summer.

Signing Frimpong would go a long way to compensating for probable Trent exit

With Liverpool also believed to be monitoring Feyenoord teenager Givairo Read (CaughtOffside), it seems clear that right-back is an area being targeted by Richard Hughes, especially with Trent seemingly bound for Real Madrid.

According to Falk, Frimpong has a release clause of €40m (£33.5m) at Leverkusen, which should be well within the Reds’ reach and represents tremendous value for a 24-year-old with plenty of experience at a high level in Europe and two particularly eye-catching attributes.

The Dutchman is renowned for his blistering pace and also has a superb G/A output to accompany it, with four goals and 11 assists so far this season, and 39 goal contributions in total since the start of 2023/24 (Transfermarkt).

Even though Bradley has never let Liverpool down when called upon, going into the next campaign with only one senior right-back would be reckless in the extreme, and it could take a signing of Frimpong’s calibre to compensate for the enormous void that Trent would leave at Anfield.

Let’s hope that the planned meeting with the 24-year-old’s representatives helps to nudge any prospective transfer closer to fruition.