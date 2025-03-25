Principles of deal agreed: Reliable journalist drops significant afternoon Liverpool transfer update

(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s potential move to Real Madrid this summer may encounter a slight delay owing to tax laws in the Spanish capital.

The England international is understood to be closing in on a long-heralded switch to the Champions League holders at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Los Blancos are understood to be particularly keen to bring the fullback in at the start of June to be available for their upcoming Club World Cup campaign.

Alexander-Arnold had been free to discuss a move to an overseas club since January 1 with his contract due to expire this summer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s transfer to Real Madrid may be complicated

The Independent’s Miguel Delaney, who shared details of the financial package our No.66 will benefit from at Real Madrid, has updated fans on the latest surrounding the deal on X (formerly Twitter).

Whilst the ‘principles’ of the deal have been agreed, the 26-year-old’s potential move to the La Liga giants may potentially be slowed by the “Mbappe tax law”.

The principles of the Alexander-Arnold deal are agreed but the "Mbappe tax law" – where new residents who establish tax residence in Madrid can benefit from a deduction equal to 20% – is going to be relevant and potentially slow things. Bale had similar https://t.co/pVo6xYl1Yi — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) March 25, 2025

Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly set to earn in excess of £200k-a-week in Madrid, in addition to picking up a sizeable signing-on fee.

How does Madrid transfer impact Liverpool?

Expect clubs to now charge Liverpool a premium to sign a potential replacement right-back this summer.

We’re almost certain to do so, of course, to ensure that Conor Bradley has genuine competition in the position moving forward (not least of all bearing in mind his recent injury issues).

That’s not necessarily as considerable a concern as the fact we’ll be forced to try and distribute Alexander-Arnold’s creative duties between members of the existing squad and any new signings.

If the Carabao Cup final was any indication, we seriously shouldn’t underestimate the impact of losing the generational fullback this summer.

It’s not exactly a timely issue given that the frontline could also do with some serious investment given our ongoing reliance on Mo Salah on the right flank.

Now it remains to be seen whether we have the funds to adequately restock and revitalise both departments in the upcoming window.

