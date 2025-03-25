‘If he did become available…’ – Insider isn’t ruling out jaw-dropping Liverpool transfer coup

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been backed to potentially complete what’d be one of the most sensational transfer coups of modern times.

With uncertainty prevailing around Mo Salah’s contract situation, and both Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota being linked with exits from Anfield, the Reds could well be in the market for a striker this summer.

The Merseysiders’ admiration for Alexander Isak is well-known, while Viktor Gyokeres has also been mentioned as a possible target, and there’s even been reports from Spain that LFC could be plotting a big-money offer for Harry Kane.

Liverpool touted for shock Kane move

A former chief scout at Manchester United believes that a move to Anfield for the England captain isn’t outlandish, with the 31-year-old potentially having his eye on a return to the Premier League to surpass Alan Shearer as the division’s all-time top goalscorer.

Speaking to Football Insider, Mick Brown – who remains well-connected within the game – said of the Bayern Munich striker: “He has his heart set on breaking Alan Shearer’s record. Coming back to the Premier League is the first step towards doing that, so I think he’ll be looking at his options in the summer.

“He would start for any of England’s top clubs, but can they afford his asking price and wages? There’s been so much talk about it, and from what I hear he wants to come back to England. Man United are in for him, he’s been a long-term target there, but can they afford it?

“The other option is Liverpool. They’re more financially stable and the manager wants to strengthen his attacking options this summer with a new centre-forward.

“There aren’t many better out there than Harry Kane, so I don’t doubt they’re interested. I think they’d be at the front of line for him if he did become available.”

We can’t envisage Liverpool signing Kane

While we don’t doubt Brown’s expertise or insight, given his many years of experience in elite-level recruitment, we find it incredibly difficult to envisage Liverpool making a move for Kane.

If Anfield chiefs have been mulling over whether to renew the £350,000-per-week contract of 32-year-old Salah, why would they suddenly go all-out to sign the 31-year-old Bayern marksman, who’s earning more than £400k per week in Munich?

Also, the England captain still has two years remaining on his existing deal, so it’s not as if he’s at a crossroads where he needs to make a big decision imminently. Having netted 76 goals in 82 matches for his current club, we can’t imagine that he’s all that unhappy in Bavaria either.

Maybe in a couple of years’ time we’ll see Kane back in his homeland and gunning for the 47 goals that he needs in order to catch Shearer in the Premier League’s all-time standings, but nothing about Liverpool’s recruitment model indicates that he’ll be claiming his own seat in the home dressing room at Anfield.

If the Reds are to add to their centre-forward options this summer, it’d most likely be for someone aged 26 or under and on more modest wages than the former Spurs icon.