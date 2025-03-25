TalkSPORT pundit tells Liverpool fans to ‘grow up’ in firm defence of Trent after transfer bombshell

(Photo by Denis Doyle and Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans are reeling from this morning’s news that Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly agreed to join Real Madrid in the summer.

After Fabrizio Romano took to X to declare that the deal is very much ‘on’, talkSPORT‘s Alex Crook doubled down by reporting that the 26-year-old has agreed personal terms with the Champions League holders.

The news won’t come as any major surprise, with Los Blancos having courted the right-back for months and the Reds’ vice-captain drifting towards the end of his contract at Anfield, but it nonetheless comes as a painful gut punch to discover that his departure now seems inevitable.

Liverpool fans told to ‘grow up’ over Trent’s impending exit

Reacting to the bombshell update on talkSPORT, Simon Jordan insisted that it’s Trent’s prerogative to make his own career choices and had zero sympathy for any Liverpool fans who feel scorned by this morning’s developments.

The pundit and ex-Crystal Palace chairman remarked: “I’m never one that aligns with players. In fact, I’m the polar opposite, so the fact I’m aligning with Trent Alexander-Arnold isn’t me being a contrarian.

“Everyone that criticises a choice, they very rarely have that choice themselves. In this instance, Trent Alexander-Arnold has made a choice.

“Has he performed admirably for Liverpool during the time he’s been there? Has he ever let this club down? Is he entitled to live his life? Or does he have to do precisely what a Liverpool fan thinks he should – until Liverpool want him no more and discard him when they’re finished with him?

“He’s performed admirably for Liverpool and the only challenge is, should he have gone for a fee? Well, okay, how much did Liverpool pay for him?”

When Sam Matterface interjected that fans could be hurt by Trent’s impending exit on a free transfer, Jordan shot back: “Well, they should grow up. He gave them significant performances. I don’t think he’s hoodwinked Liverpool.

“I don’t think he’s done the Sol Campbell trick of indicating to the club that he’s going to sign and then run across town to join the biggest rivals.”

Of course Liverpool fans will be sore about Trent leaving on a free transfer

If Jordan thinks that Liverpool fans won’t feel hurt by seeing one of their best players leaving his boyhood club on a free transfer at a time when they’re on the cusp of winning the Premier League, then he’s being incredibly naive.

Of course Trent is fully entitled to make whatever decision he thinks is best for his career, and it’d be a massively bold call to turn down the opportunity to join Real Madrid, whose success in Europe has been unparalled recently and historically.

However, the blame game has already begun among LFC supporters on social media, with some feeling scorned by the 26-year-old’s reported decision to depart on a free and others pointing the finger at the club’s hierarchy for not doing enough to convince him to stay at Anfield.

All we can hope is that, if our vice-captain has finally made up his mind about his future, he’ll give everything towards trying to win a second Premier League title with Liverpool so that at least he goes out on a high – that is, if he recovers from injury before the end of the campaign.

For Richard Hughes and co, thoughts must now turn towards recruiting a high-quality replacement, with Jeremie Frimpong reportedly a primary target for the Reds.

Even signing the Bayer Leverkusen maestro won’t eradicate the torment of seeing Trent packing his bags for Madrid in a couple of months’ time.