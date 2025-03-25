How early Trent Alexander-Arnold could leave Liverpool after Real Madrid transfer development

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

There is a possibility that Trent Alexander-Arnold could be allowed to cut his Liverpool contract short.

The Scouser is reportedly closing in on a confirmed move to Real Madrid at the end of the 2024/25 season, according to a variety of reliable sources.

It would seem that the Merseysiders have failed to convince the 26-year-old to put pen to paper on a set of fresh terms at Anfield.

Now, hopefully, efforts will be doubled to ensure that Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah don’t follow similar trajectories ahead of the summer.

Real Madrid want Trent Alexander-Arnold for the Club World Cup

Ben Jacobs now reports on X (formerly Twitter) that our wantaway fullback could be let loose from his contract earlier than its current expiry (June 30).

Real Madrid, evidently keen to stick the knife in deeper, are understood to be hoping to include Alexander-Arnold for their upcoming Club World Cup campaign.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has chosen Real with parties working to get contract signed. Real ideally want Alexander-Arnold for Club World Cup. This requires LaLiga to take the 1-10 June window and #LFC to allow TAA out his contract early. Latter no issue once Real deal formalised.⏳ https://t.co/r5rdT8D0sJ — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) March 25, 2025

The competition kicks off on June 14 (running until July 13) and it seems that it would be ‘no issue’ to allow the defender to depart Liverpool early in order to facilitate this.

Another Liverpool legacy tainted

We’d like to reiterate that what Trent Alexander-Arnold decides to do with his playing career is, of course, entirely his prerogative.

We’re not necessarily opposed to the fact of his departure so much as to how it’s apparently transpired.

Letting our vice-captain leave early would ultimately far from impact our 2024/25 season. Still, it feels like another kick in the teeth that we’re potentially being so accommodating to a European rival looking to pinch our generational right-back on a free.

At least with Van Dijk and Salah you could argue that we’ve soaked up as much worth out of their careers as possible, but losing Trent at 26 years of age feels absolutely disastrous.

We’re just not quite sure how our defender can leave the club guilt-free given we’re not going to secure even a fraction of his value whilst Real Madrid will benefit from his peak years in the sport.

