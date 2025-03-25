How Liverpool reacted to Trent Alexander-Arnold reports as financials of Madrid move exposed

(Photos by Laurence Griffiths & Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold will reportedly earn upwards of £200k-a-week at Real Madrid should he finalise a move to the Spanish giants.

The fullback is understood to remain locked in talks with Carlo Ancelotti’s side ahead of his contract expiring this summer.

There had been hopes that Liverpool would be able to convince the England international to stay put at Anfield, and the footballer was thought to be keen to show respect to his boyhood club during this process.

Evidently, however, it would seem that the prospect of playing for another outfit with serious European pedigree has trumped all.

Liverpool refuse to comment on Trent Alexander-Arnold situation

Miguel Delaney’s report for The Independent outlines the seriously lucrative arrangement Alexander-Arnold is set to benefit from should Madrid finalise his move to the Spanish capital.

On top of a wage increase – a potential £20k-a-week increase on his current terms – the Scouse Academy graduate is set to earn a ‘major signing-on bonus’ as part of a five-year deal with the incumbent Champions League holders.

Liverpool, rather understandably, have ‘declined to comment’ on the reports.

However, we wouldn’t necessarily suggest that’s indicative of the club’s hopes of keeping our vice-captain at L4 beyond the upcoming summer transfer window.

Liverpool surely could have raised the bar

We find it very hard to accept the notion that Liverpool wouldn’t have been prepared to up Trent Alexander-Arnold’s wages by £20k-a-week.

Fair enough if the deal on the table was worth in excess of £300k-a-week (and yes, there is the signing-on fee to consider), but this seems to be a move governed by more than the financials.

Perhaps that’s more respectable on our right-back’s part, but it seems a little strange to be leaving the club for competitive reasons when we’re likely to lift the Premier League title this term.

There’s likewise no shame in having made an early exit from the Champions League to arguably the best side in the competition in 2024/25.

This is, quite clearly, a Liverpool side with serious ambitions under Arne Slot rather than one showing any obvious signs of decline.

