‘Really thankful’ – Wataru Endo shares details of recent Arne Slot conversation amid lack of game time

Wataru Endo has revealed details of a conversation he shared with Liverpool boss Arne Slot recently.

The Reds are flying high in the Premier League at present, leading second placed Arsenal by 12 points and just five wins away from securing their 20th league title.

Japan international Endo is yet to start a league game this season for the Anfield-based outfit, but former Feyenoord boss Slot has still been impressed with the 32-year-old.

The Japan captain told Red Machine (via Rousing The Kop): “Recently he told me what I have done this season was really amazing and really helpful for the team. Because even if I don’t have chance to play a lot, when I play on the pitch I always try to give 100% to help the team. My manager is really thankful for that.”

Endo has featured 26 times for the Reds across all competitions so far this season.

All 14 of his league outings have come from the bench with the majority of his starts coming in the domestic cup competitions.

Whenever on the pitch however, you know what you’re getting from the ex-Stuttgart man and that’s why he’s became a huge favourite amongst Kopites since arriving at the club in the summer of 2023.

Our No.3 is not afraid of a tackle and is quite often in the right place at the right time to stifle opposition attacks and get us moving up the pitch in the right direction.

He may not have started as many games as he would’ve liked, but fair play to the combative midfielder for remaining professional and available for the team when needed.

Darwin Nunez has previously been told by Slot to take a leaf out of Endo’s book – he’s certainly not a bad example for the sort of player you want in your side!