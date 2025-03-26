Alexander-Arnold praised by David Lynch for ‘astute call’ over contract length

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans are coming to terms with the fact that it looks very likely that Trent Alexander-Arnold will be leaving the club on a free transfer this summer.

The long-rumoured move to Real Madrid is edging closer and whilst many are criticising the decision of the right back, one journalist is praising his previous moves.

In 2021, the Scouser signed a four-year deal which was much sorter than what is usually expected for a player of his age and David Lynch thought this was a smart move.

Writing in his Substack, he stated: ‘It is noteworthy that, upon signing his last contract extension in 2021, Alexander-Arnold agreed only to another four years – shorter than the club would typically be comfortable with.

‘That now looks an astute call from the player given that, for the last 12 months, he has had his boyhood club and arguably the biggest institution in world football locked in a battle for his services before eventually opting for the latter.’

Signing a short deal allowed for greater agency over a move at this time in the 26-year-old’s career, whether everyone will praise this tactic is another thing though.

When putting pen to paper, the West Derby-born player described it as (via liverpoolfc.com) ‘I live the dream every day really’ – yet this dream is seemingly no longer appealing enough to keep living.

Alexander-Arnold’s shorter contract allowed an early Anfield exit

The Reds are now left in a position where a boyhood fan is set to leave the club on a free transfer, as we ponder whether to stick with Conor Bradley or add a new player to the squad.

After investing so much into the academy graduate, to see him now leave for nothing will hurt as much as the decision to turn your back on your team.

If it was in Alexander-Arnold’s mind to leave back in 2021, it makes it even harder to think that we’ve all wasted time sticking by him for the Scouser to then turn his back on his own.

