Alexis Mac Allister scores with a brilliant chip on international duty for Argentina

Alexis Mac Allister has had a great season for Liverpool so far and has carried this form onto the international stage with Argentina.

Taking to the pitch against rivals Brazil, the world champions extended their lead at the top of the qualifying group in South America with a convincing 4-1 victory.

With the scoreline at 2-1, Enzo Fernandez curled a ball into the box but our No.10 had a lot to do and deftly lifted the ball over the on-rushing Bento.

It would have been interesting to see if Alisson would have fared any better but after being sent home injured, the former Brighton man still managed to find the back of the net.

It was a decisive finish before the half time break, which helped ensure the Argentinians opened up an eight point lead in their qualifying group.

Alexis Mac Allister scored a vital goal for Argentina

The 26-year-old spoke before heading across the world on the importance of the club sticking together and recognising the great things that have been achieved already this season.

With Champions League elimination and a Carabao Cup final defeat preceding this current international break, it’s been a strange period for our supporters.

It may actually be a welcomed break for players and supporters alike, as long as we bounce back in the next match against Everton.

If our midfielder can carry this form from international duty into the Merseyside derby, then we have a good chance of seeing on-field success returning sooner rather than later.

You can view Mac Allister’s goal (from 3:13) via Premier Sports on YouTube:

