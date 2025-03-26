Not top of the prority list: Ornstein doubts Liverpool would replace Trent with new RB this summer

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans are reeling from the ever-growing reports suggesting that Trent Alexander-Arnold will move to Real Madrid this summer, though plans for the future may be as alarming.

Writing for The Atheltic on the 20th of March, David Ornstein was asked: ‘Have you heard anything regarding RB’s Liverpool may look into, if Trent is too leave this summer?’

This was his response: ‘Is Bradley not the heir apparent if Alexander-Arnold leaves?

‘Quansah and Gomez can play there too. That doesn’t rule out recruitment but I don’t think it would be at the top of the priority list.’

It’s quite alarming that so much trust would be placed on Conor Bradley but not based on his talent, for a variety of other reasons.

Trusting Conor Bradley could backfire on Liverpool

The Northern Irishman certainly seems to possess enough talent to be our new right and we’ve seen in key moments against Chelsea last season and Real Madrid in this one, that he can rise to a big occasion.

Indeed, Gregory Vignal spoke with Empire of the Kop and backed the 21-year-old to rise to the challenge of replacing our vice captain on a permanent basis.

However, his injury record is certainly a worry – in just the last two seasons (according to transfermarkt.co.uk) the right back has missed a whopping 47 matches.

That figure will continue to rise with the academy graduate still sidelined at present and currently missing out on international duty.

Therefore, trusting Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah could be short-sighted – though again not because of talent.

Our No.2 is our longest serving player and a brilliant utility option though once again, his season has been plagued with fitness issues.

The form of the Warrington-born centre back has been erratic in this campaign too and though he’s improved in recent weeks, the 22-year-old is not a natural right back option.

If fortune is on our side, Bradley and Gomez could manage the right back position with Quansah playing when needed but it doesn’t feel too unlikely that we’re left in the position we have now – our No.78 being the only available option and being forced to play regularly in a foreign position.

