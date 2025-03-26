Romano provides Van Dijk to Real Madrid update amid Alexander-Arnold news

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans are reeling from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s apparent decision to move to Real Madrid and now there’s an update on Virgil van Dijk following him there.

Speaking on his own YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano reported: “Let me clarify something on Virgil van Dijk because in the recent weeks and months, we also had reports on Virgil van Djk and Real Madrid.

“Let me say that was never the case, from what I’m hearing, Real Madrid never had any conversation with Virgil van Dijk, the agents of Virgil van Dijk never started any conversation with Real Madrid.

“So obviously when there are players of this level potentially available on a free, clubs are always attentive and informed on the situation.

“But Real Madrid never started a negotiation for Virgil and Virgil never started any conversation with Real Madrid.

“So far, Virgil van Dijk is a completely different story and what I’m hearing at this point on Virgil van Dijk is that Liverpool maintain their position and their intention to keep Virgil at the club and to make things happen in terms of new contract.

“With negotiations ongoing, with Liverpool hopeful to reach an agreement with Virgil, with Liverpool pushing to make it happen.

“Because it’s absolutely important for Liverpool to keep a leader like Virgil van Dijk, especially after what’s going to happen with Trent Alexander-Arnold.”

It’s still not a concrete confirmation that our captain will stay at the club but is certainly a lot more positive than the situation with our right back.

When Gregory Vignal spoke with Empire of the Kop, he named the Dutchman as the priority for a new contract in the trio of players at the centre of so much discussion.

For many, keeping our captain at Anfield will be priority No.1 and though that’s not yet agreed, to hear that he won’t be following our No.66 to Madrid – is certainly a relief.

You would think that, given the news about our vice captain seemingly deciding to depart, the club will now want to act relatively quickly to secure deals for both Mo Salah and our No.4.

Let’s hope we can see Virgil van Dijk with a new contract and a Premier League title, by the close of this season.

You can view the Van Dijk update (from 6:06) via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube:

