Luis Diaz scores within 40 seconds with quickfire Colombian opener

It hasn’t been the greatest run of goal scoring form for Luis Diaz of late but he found the net once again with a very quick finish for Colombia.

The South Americans were on the front foot from the start of the match and when Jhon Arias picked out our No.7, he wouldn’t have been able to believe how quickly the first chance of the game came.

A drop of the shoulder beat the on-rushing Paraguayan defender and then the 28-year-old slotted the ball into the back of Gatito Fernandez’s net.

After seven games without a goal for the Reds, the attacker would have been delighted to have scored what was the quickest goal in CONMEBOL qualifying this season – at just 38 seconds.

Luis Diaz’s 38-second goal made it two in two for the winger

After scoring past Alisson Becker and Brazil earlier in the week, it’s refreshing to see the former Porto man return to some goal scoring form.

With Alexis Mac Allister also finding the back of the net for Argentina, it’s good to see our South American stars being able to thrive during this international break.

An upcoming weekend off from domestic action means there’s less cause for concern for our players playing in this continent, as they will be allowed the chance to fully rest after a long flight home.

This takes the pressure of the players and Arne Slot, meaning that we can correctly prepare for the Merseyside derby and hope to bounce back from poor results in our two most recent games.

You can view Diaz’s goal (from 0:18) via CONMEBOL on YouTube:

