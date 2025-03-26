100% shots on target: Liverpool gem lauded by national media after performance of ‘pure authority’

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

The March international break has been one that Alexis Mac Allister will recall with extreme fondness.

Last week, the Liverpool midfielder discovered that he and his girlfriend Ailen Cova are expecting their first child, and that joyous personal news was followed by two memorable results for the 26-year-old.

Argentina followed up a 1-0 win away to neighbours Uruguay – in which the Reds’ number 10 was involved in a brief fracas – by thrashing arch-rivals Brazil 4-1, prior to which results elsewhere meant that they’d secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup as they seek to retain the trophy.

Mac Allister praised by Argentine media

Mac Allister came in for widespread praise among his nation’s media for his performance on a memorable night in Buenos Aires, during which he scored his team’s third goal.

He was awarded a 9/10 player rarting by Pagina 12, who wrote of how he was ‘one of the most advanced players on the team’ and was ‘always signalling to organise’ his teammates.

BolaVip rated him at 8.5/10 and lauded a ‘precise finish’ for his goal as he was ‘one of the key players in a midfield that functioned perfectly’; while Ole gave him 8/10 for a performance of ‘pure authority’ as he ‘never made a mistake’, adding that the Liverpool maestro ‘has no ceiling’.

Mac Allister returns to Liverpool off a massive high