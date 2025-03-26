What happened to Mo Salah after the full time whistle for Egypt speaks volumes

Pictures via X

Mo Salah is doing his best to carry Liverpool to a Premier League title and his standing within the game is as high as it’s ever been.

Much has been made of a poor week of fixtures for the Reds against Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United, meaning the international break has likely been welcomed more than usual by both players and supporters.

After being part of the team that beat Sierra Leone 1-0, our No.11 was understandably the main attraction for everyone attached to the opposition nation.

What followed was our Egyptian King being mobbed by players and coaches alike, as they queued up for pictures with an icon in African football.

Mo Salah is a legend in Liverpool, Egypt and Africa

This is all another reason as to why so many people want to see the 32-year-old extend his stay at Anfield, past the end of this season.

Peter Crouch spoke after the legends game and shared this opinion on the forward, labeling him a legend and wanting him to extend his contract on Merseyside.

Gregory Vignal spoke with Empire of the Kop though and shared his fears that this season’s 54-goal contribution hero could be eyeing a new challenge elsewhere when the campaign comes to a close.

Let’s hope that these scenes from Egypt are the same as what we see at Anfield next season, as Mo Salah continues to do the business for the Reds and is adored by opposition players for being the Premier League legend we all know that he is.

You can view the footage of Salah via @mo11mooo on X:

