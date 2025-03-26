Report: Liverpool given fresh hope in Alexander Isak pursuit as Newcastle snag arises

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool may have been given encouragement in their pursuit of Alexander Isak after a reported development from Newcastle over the past 24 hours.

Fabrizio Romano claimed last week that Anfield chiefs have already made contact with people close to the Swedish striker, with Arsenal also striving to win the race for his signature.

The Tyneside club are apparently willing to deviate from their wage structure to try and keep the 25-year-old at St James’ Park, but it appears that a renewal mightn’t be all that straightforward.

Newcastle’s contract talks with Isak hit a snag

According to CaughtOffside, Newcastle have put contract discussions with Isak on hold after the forward rejected the club’s initial proposals.

The Magpies’ hierarchy are now set to reassess the situation and plan their next course of action amid growing interest in the Sweden international from both Liverpool and Arsenal.

The Premier League’s current top two are now on ‘red alert’ after these developments as they view the 25-year-old as their primary target to reinforce their respective forward lines.

Could Liverpool be encouraged by Isak rejecting Newcastle’s offer?

The topic of a much sought-after asset not being amenable to a contract offer from their club is quite a pertinent one for Liverpool fans at the moment amid the Trent Alexander-Arnold saga.

Whilst no details have emerged as to what Newcastle have offered to Isak, it’d appear that not even the promise of making him their best-paid player has thus far been enough to convince him to stay put at St James’ Park.

The Magpies aren’t in as vulnerable a position over the Swedish marksman as the Reds have been with their vice-captain. Whereas the former still has three years remaining on his current deal on Tyneside, the England international is almost into the final three months of his.

While Liverpool look set to lose Trent on a free transfer, Eddie Howe’s side should still be able to command an enormous fee for their number 14, especially if he maintains his remarkable rate of 58 goals from his first 100 games for the club.

There’s still ample time for Isak and Newcastle to strike an agreement, but with initial contract talks seemingly hitting a snag, that could give the Merseysiders added encouragement in their pursuit of the striker who put them to the sword in the Carabao Cup final recently.