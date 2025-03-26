Rio Ngumoha is the star of the show with three goal involvements for England

Picture via AnythingLFC_ on X

It’s been an interesting international break for Liverpool already, though Rio Ngumoha should perhaps be getting the most plaudits for what he’s done for England.

As reported on englandfootball.com: ‘A brilliant piece of individual skill from Rio Ngumoha allowed him to fire a shot into the bottom corner and double the Young Lions’ lead…

‘Gorman added his second of the game. The midfielder connected sweetly with a volley after another twisting drive and cross from Ngumoha, with just 25 on the clock…

‘England continued to prove a nuisance on both flanks after the interval, as Ngumoha and McAidoo continued to provide width on either side.

‘It would be the former who scored the fifth for Neil Ryan’s side with Ngumoha cutting in from the left again before expertly dispatching his second of the game.’

With two goals and an assist for the Under-17s in a 5-0 win over Northern Ireland, it was certainly an impressive display from the winger who continues to impress whenever given the chance.

Rio Ngumoha was the star of the show for England Under-17s

With people like Steve McManaman raving about the talent the youngster possesses, performances like this mean his stock will continue to rise within the game.

His last international break saw a similar level of dribbling skill on show and we will all hope that the former Chelsea player can now continue his march up the age groups.

Arne Slot has already provided a first team opportunity and with an attacking overhaul expected this summer, it’ll be interesting to see whether a loan is used to toughen the 16-year-old up.

He may still be deemed too young and so further academy coaching for another season could be beneficial, either way though – Rio Ngumoha is certainly one to watch.

You can watch Ngumoha’s first goal via @TheSecretScout_ on X:

