Fabrizio Romano: Real Madrid made ‘very clear’ ultimatum to Trent that he ‘immediately accepted’

(Photo by Denis Doyle and Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold appears to be on his way to Real Madrid in the summer, and it increasingly looks as though nothing was going to dissuade him from the move.

Despite reports that Liverpool were prepared to make him the best-paid English player in the Premier League (duly earning more than £300,000 per week), which is 50% more than the purported deal he’s set to agree at the Bernabeu, the 26-year-old very much seems to have his heart set on joining Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Real Madrid gave Trent a firm ultimatum

In the latest episode of the Here We Go podcast, Fabrizio Romano outlined how Los Blancos made a non-negotiable demand with which the Reds’ vice-captain was happy to comply in order for the transfer to happen.

The journalist revealed: “My understanding from Real Madrid’s side is that this is not going to be a salary as one of the best-paid players at Real Madrid.

“Vinicius is negotiating a new deal, Mbappe joined one year ago, Jude Bellingham is on an important contract – it’s not going to be on that part of the contract strategy at Real Madrid. It’s going to be obviously a very good salary, but not a crazy salary.

“This is an important point. For Real Madrid, it was very clear since day one. They told very clearly to Trent already when they had the first conversations – ‘If you want to join, it has to be on our terms. Otherwise, you can extend at Liverpool or do whatever you want’. Real Madrid were very clear on this point. This was the message to Trent, and Trent immediately accepted.”

Liverpool seemed powerless to persuade Trent to stay

If Trent was reportedly willing to fall in line with Real Madrid’s ‘our way or the highway policy’ and accept without hesitation a significantly lower base salary than what Liverpool were apparently prepared to offer, then realistically the Reds never had any hope of persuading him to stay.

We imagine there’ll be a handsome signing-on bonus on top of his set wages at the Bernabeu, but even still it’s evident that the impending transfer isn’t about money but rather the 26-year-old’s career ambitions.

The England international has put on record his burning desire to win the Ballon d’Or, and the roll of honour for that award suggests that he’s far more likely to do so in the Spanish capital than on Merseyside.

While it’s difficult to begrudge him the opportunity to join the most successful club in European football in the prime of his career, one which continues to win the Champions League with enviable regularity, the manner of his looming exit for Liverpool badly stings for the fans that he’s about to leave behind.

Had he publicly declared a few months ago that he’d stay at Anfield for one more season and aim to go out on a high by winning major silverware before then leaving for Madrid, Kopites would’ve been disappointed but respectful of his transparency.

Instead, by allowing his contract to run down amid months of silence before yesterday’s bombshell news, his legacy at his hometown club could be tainted significantly.