‘Unfortunately for Newcastle fans…’ – Alexander Isak update issued by Ornstein that Liverpool fans will want to hear

Liverpool fans have a host of names that we will want to see sign for the club this summer and perhaps top of this list would be Alexander Isak.

Whilst many are upset that that Trent Alexander-Arnold seems to be leaving the club, eyes will already turn to what is next for the Reds and a forward line shake-up is top of the priority list.

In a Q&A on The Athletic, David Ornstein provided his latest update: ‘Unfortunately for Newcastle fans I anticipate Isak being one of the big talking points heading into the next market as he’s a top target for many clubs – including Liverpool & Arsenal.

‘But that doesn’t mean he won’t continue with Newcastle.’

It’s positive to see that we’re one of two clubs mentioned here as front runners for the signing of the Swedish forward and let’s hope that we can see him become our player in the summer.

Alexander Isak will be a hot topic of transfer discussion this summer

With the growing reports around Jarell Quansah possibly being used as a makeweight in a possible deal for the striker being rubbished by James Pearce, it seems that we will have to front the money ourselves if we are to secure the services of the goal scorer.

As the club issue a new lucrative membership scheme for fans, it’s clear that we are trying to raise funds in order to help Arne Slot reshape his squad.

There will need to be a lot of money on the table from Richard Hughes in order for us to take the 25-year-old away from the north east, it will be a real statement of intent should we agree a deal and let’s hope that this is what transpires.

