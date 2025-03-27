David Ornstein delivers Thursday afternoon Salah and Van Dijk contract update amid Alexander-Arnold news

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans will be well aware of the news that Trent Alexander-Arnold has seemingly decided to leave the club and thus be worrying about the future of Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

In a Q&A on The Athletic, David Ornstein provided his latest update: ‘Liverpool are optimistic both will renew their contracts & that it is just a matter of time.

‘Until it is done, we can’t say for certain and it would appear there is still work to do… there has been nothing so far to suggest Liverpool’s confidence has changed on these two.’

It’s good to hear that the club are optimistic about the future of our captain and top goal scorer, especially amid a worrying week on the contract front.

Salah and Van Dijk look set to agree a new Liverpool contract

It’s been the feeling for a long time that the Scouser would be the only one of the trio that would leave but until we see the pictures and proof of the others signing a new deal – worries will increase.

We’ve seen with most stories linking our captain with leaving Merseyside, even with reports on a supposed move to Real Madrid, that they are quickly being rubbished by senior sources.

With Mo Salah, there’s not really been a front runner in terms of where he could move and that is perhaps even more positive.

Peter Crouch shared his hope that the forward stays at the club and that’s something we all echo.

It appears that it’s a matter of how much money and how long the contract is, rather than whether or not two vital players will extend their deals with the Reds.

