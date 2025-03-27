Real Madrid’s Dean Huijsen interest could impact Jarell Quansah transfer decision – Romano

(Jarell Quansah Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) (Dean Huijsen Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans are readying ourselves to be embroiled in a busy summer of transfers and it appears that Dean Huijsen and Jarell Quansah will be names mentioned several times.

Taking to X, Fabrizio Romano reported: ‘Jarell Quansah, on Newcastle shortlist for centre back position ahead of the summer transfer window as Martin Hardy reported.

‘No contacts/talks yet, but he’s on the list. Dean Huijsen, another name appreciated but Newcastle feel it will be difficult to get deal done.’

It’s not the first time that we’ve seen our defender linked with Newcastle United, with other reports stating that a bid of £30 million is being prepared.

Interest in the Bournemouth man is also noteworthy as the difficulties mentioned could be directly related to Real Madrid.

Dean Huijsen could be the centre of attention for Liverpool and Madrid

After seemingly losing Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer to the La Liga side, you would think that the Reds wouldn’t want to see one of our transfer targets also walk the same path.

After the centre back’s father shared interest from Carlo Ancelotti’s side, it seems that he may well be interested in a move to the Bernabeu.

That would mean that losing our right back and a top target for centre halve, to then sell our No.78 to a Premier League side could be short-sighted.

Arne Slot and Richard Hughes know that a lot of deals need to be done but we need to make sure we have targets lined up that are interested, before getting rid of too many players.

