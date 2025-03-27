Report: FSG at risk of angering Slot with planned Liverpool contract move as Arsenal watch on

Image via Shaun Botterill and Jess Hornby/Getty Images; This Is Anfield)

A report which has emerged over the past 24 hours has suggested that FSG and Arne Slot could be on a collision course regarding one player at Liverpool.

Amid what’s shaping up to be a hugely successful season on the pitch for the Reds, the backdrop of ongoing contractual uncertainty has been an unwelcome constant, with speculation rife as to the futures of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold as all three near the end of their respective deals.

The latter seems to be closing in on agreeing a move to Real Madrid, with the other two players’ situations yet to be resolved, and there could be a stormy situation brewing behind the scenes regarding one of their teammates.

FSG could overrule Slot with planned Diaz contract offer

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal are among several clubs remaining attentive to uncertainty over the future of Luis Diaz at Anfield.

Although Slot has reportedly given his blessing for him to leave Liverpool, key figures at FSG are eager to retain the Colombian and may even be prepared to overrule the head coach by offering a new contract to the 28-year-old.

FSG could ultimately have the final say on Diaz’s future

It should be clarified that while the Dutchman is apparently amenable to accepting any offers for our number 7, he isn’t necessarily pushing for the player to be sold, although the club’s hierarchy seem determined not to let him leave.

It was notable that when Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield dugout last summer, he was appointed in the guise of Liverpool head coach and not manager, with the 46-year-old’s job title meaning that he ultimately has less of say in terms of recruitment and contractual decisions than his predecessor enjoyed.

That could therefore leave the ex-Feyenoord boss vulnerable to being overruled in situations such as the one with Diaz, whose existing contract runs to 2027.

With Salah’s future still to be resolved and both Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota linked with potential summer exits, LFC shouldn’t be herding the Colombian out the door too hastily. Quite simply, the club can’t afford to lose multiple forwards in the same transfer window unless each of them are replaced with options of simiar or superior quality.

Although the 28-year-old has found goals hard to come by at Anfield since January, he netted twice for his country during this month’s international break, so hopefully he can carry over that improved form to his Liverpool commitments for our final nine matches of the season as we chase Premier League title glory.